Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lupin gets USFDA approval for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution

Image

Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Lupin said that it has received US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution to market a drug.
The said drug is equivalent to BromSite Ophthalmic Solution of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. It will manufactured at Lupins Pithampur facility in India.
Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.075% is indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and prevention of ocular pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per IQVIA MAT December 2023, Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.075% had estimated annual sales of $15 million in the US.
Meanwhile, the companys board will meet today, 7 February 2024 to consider and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2023.
Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.
The scrip rose 0.43% to settle at Rs 1,579.75 on Tuesday, 6 February 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Nifty above 21,800 level; IT shares in demand

Auro Pharma slides as arm's Telangana facility gets 9 USFDA observations

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Medbuzz Allows Indians to Save Up To 80% On Their Medicine Purchases By Helping Them Purchase Generic Medicines Online

Capri Global Capital fixes record date for stock split

Board of Godawari Power approves capex of Rs 6000 cr for greenfield steel plant

Sensex spurts 455 pts, Nifty settles above 21,900; IT shares rally

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Procter &amp; Gamble Health standalone net profit declines 6.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon