DigiSpice Technologies has allotted 2,40,000 equity shares under ESOP on 10 May 2024. Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 69,66,69,318/- (divided into 23,22,23,106 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 3/- each) to Rs. 69,73,89,318/- (divided into 23,24,63,106 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 3/- each).