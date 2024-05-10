Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 2.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.25% to Rs 31072.17 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 25.91% to Rs 18767.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14905.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.27% to Rs 118379.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94502.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Bank of Baroda declined 2.34% to Rs 5132.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5255.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.25% to Rs 31072.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27196.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.