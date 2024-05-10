Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 2.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 14.25% to Rs 31072.17 crore
Net profit of Bank of Baroda declined 2.34% to Rs 5132.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5255.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 14.25% to Rs 31072.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27196.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.91% to Rs 18767.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14905.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.27% to Rs 118379.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 94502.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income31072.1727196.30 14 118379.2294502.62 25 OPM %60.5260.87 -61.0757.39 - PBDT7032.867095.89 -1 25799.3520564.54 25 PBT7032.867095.89 -1 25799.3520564.54 25 NP5132.455255.17 -2 18767.3814905.20 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 95.25% in the December 2023 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit declines 13.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

ECap Equities reports standalone net profit of Rs 171.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 95.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 7.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Yash Trading &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAkshaya Tritiya 2024Gold prices on Akshaya TritiyaArvind Kejriwal Interim BailIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon