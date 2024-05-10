Business Standard
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 7.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 29.35% to Rs 330.93 crore
Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 7.25% to Rs 99.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.35% to Rs 330.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.56% to Rs 355.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 318.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.78% to Rs 1068.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1000.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales330.93255.84 29 1068.511000.70 7 OPM %81.4588.16 -86.5587.72 - PBDT133.90123.90 8 479.17430.27 11 PBT133.59123.53 8 477.61429.05 11 NP99.3192.60 7 355.20318.39 12
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

