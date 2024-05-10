Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 7.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.35% to Rs 330.93 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 11.56% to Rs 355.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 318.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.78% to Rs 1068.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1000.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 7.25% to Rs 99.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.35% to Rs 330.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.