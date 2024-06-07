Business Standard
Dish TV India Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:34 PM IST
Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.85, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.69% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 10.55% jump in the Nifty Media index.
Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.85, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Dish TV India Ltd has slipped around 10.81% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1942.35, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 212.38 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

