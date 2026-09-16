Divis Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 9108.5, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.52% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% slide in NIFTY and a 17.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9108.5, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23269.55. The Sensex is at 74441.9, up 0.59%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has added around 7.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26188.4, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9126.5, down 0.75% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd jumped 50.52% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% slide in NIFTY and a 17.48% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 81.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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