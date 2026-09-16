Piramal Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Piramal Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 202.53, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 8.14% in NIFTY and a 17.48% lost in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 202.53, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23269.55. The Sensex is at 74441.9, up 0.59%.Piramal Pharma Ltd has eased around 1.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26188.4, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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