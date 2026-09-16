NLC India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 258.4, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 8.14% in NIFTY and a 4.85% lost in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 258.4, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 23269.55. The Sensex is at 74441.9, up 0.59%.NLC India Ltd has eased around 6.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37147.95, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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