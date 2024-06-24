DLF Ltd Slides 2.1%, BSE Realty index Shed 1.28%

DLF Ltd has lost 0.37% over last one month compared to 8.58% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.89% rise in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd fell 2.1% today to trade at Rs 837.8. The BSE Realty index is down 1.28% to quote at 8730.14. The index is up 8.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 1.56% and Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 115.24 % over last one year compared to the 22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

DLF Ltd has lost 0.37% over last one month compared to 8.58% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5468 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 967 on 01 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 461.55 on 16 Aug 2023.

