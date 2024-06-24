Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DLF Ltd Slides 2.1%, BSE Realty index Shed 1.28%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
DLF Ltd has lost 0.37% over last one month compared to 8.58% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.89% rise in the SENSEX
DLF Ltd fell 2.1% today to trade at Rs 837.8. The BSE Realty index is down 1.28% to quote at 8730.14. The index is up 8.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 1.56% and Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 115.24 % over last one year compared to the 22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
DLF Ltd has lost 0.37% over last one month compared to 8.58% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5468 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 967 on 01 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 461.55 on 16 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon