Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Spurts 3.57%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd has added 13.47% over last one month compared to 1.96% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.89% rise in the SENSEX
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd rose 3.57% today to trade at Rs 1743.1. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.1% to quote at 20346.2. The index is up 1.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Emami Ltd increased 2.34% and G M Breweries Ltd added 1.99% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 10.65 % over last one year compared to the 22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd has added 13.47% over last one month compared to 1.96% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2123 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4174 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1838 on 13 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 971.55 on 30 Aug 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon