Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd Spurts 3.57%

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd rose 3.57% today to trade at Rs 1743.1. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.1% to quote at 20346.2. The index is up 1.96 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Emami Ltd increased 2.34% and G M Breweries Ltd added 1.99% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 10.65 % over last one year compared to the 22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd has added 13.47% over last one month compared to 1.96% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2123 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4174 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1838 on 13 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 971.55 on 30 Aug 2023.

