Ducon signs MoU with deltaVision

Ducon Infratechnologies & deltaVision join forces to provide innovative fluid control solutions pertaining to rocket fuel propulsion systems and Hydrogen fuel delivery systems for the Indian market. The collaboration will comprise co-developments and domestic industrialization and manufacturing of embedded products to feed the emerging Indian markets in the hydrogen & aerospace value chain. An MoU on a joint venture undertaking was signed by both parties in the frame of a German delegation trip to India, organized by the German Asienbrkee. V. and led by its President Andreas Scheuer.