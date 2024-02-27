Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Slides 0.91%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 14.21% over last one month compared to 15.26% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell 0.91% today to trade at Rs 267.25. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.4% to quote at 28433.35. The index is up 15.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 0.57% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 0.56% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 65.71 % over last one year compared to the 22.64% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 14.21% over last one month compared to 15.26% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19960 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.25 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 281.05 on 20 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 146.7 on 28 Mar 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Energy stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd Spurts 5.8%

US Market falls on profit taking, ahead of macro data

Wipro partners with Nokia

Wipro, Canara Bank, MCX, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

GIFT Nifty signals weak opening

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORERajya Sabha polls LIVEArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon