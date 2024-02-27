Power Mech edges higher after bagging order worth Rs 396 crore from SE Central Railway

Power Mech Projects added 2.16% to Rs 5320.75 after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 396.25 crore for execution of civil construction and electrical works from South East Central Railway.

The contract involves construction of electrified fourth Railway BG line in between Dadhapara-Belaha Dagori & Nipania-Bhatapara-Hathbandh stations in the state of Chhattisgarh in South East Central Railway on EPC basis.

The project has to be completed within a period of 30 months.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated service in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators and balance of plant (BOP), civil works and operation and maintenance (O&M).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 21.53% to Rs 61.52 crore on 21.82% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,107.50 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

