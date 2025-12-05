Friday, December 05, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DXY set for second weekly decline; US PCE data in focus

DXY set for second weekly decline; US PCE data in focus

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

The dollar index continues to lose ground around a six week low on Friday amid high anticipation of a December Federal rate cut. Data released by the US Department of Labour (DOL) showed that US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 29 declined to 191,000, compared to 218,000 in the previous week. US PCE inflation data to be unveiled later today will be closely monitored for more clues on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy outlook ahead of its December meeting. Meanwhile, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.86, down marginally on the day and remains on track to register losses for the second straight week.

 

BSE SME Exato Technologies sprints ahead with a scorching first-day run

Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Z-Tech (India) rises after securing Rs 7-cr orders from Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Benchmarks trade higher; PSU bank shares climbs for 2nd day

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

