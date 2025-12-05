Friday, December 05, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Z-Tech (India) rises after securing Rs 7-cr orders from Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Z-Tech (India) rises after securing Rs 7-cr orders from Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Z-Tech (India) advanced 3.20% to Rs 509.95 after the company announced that it has secured new urban development projects worth Rs 7.09 crore from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The order includes the development of urban recreational spaces at Mayapuri near the DTC Depot and the park near Janakpuri West Metro Station. Both projects fall under the West Zone and have been awarded under EPC mode, with a combined value of Rs 4.48 crore.

In addition, the company has received an additional contract worth about Rs 2.6 crore for developing an urban green recreational area, "Children Park," at Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh. The work scope involves comprehensive landscaping, green zone creation, installation of recreational amenities, and overall enhancement of public spaces to promote community recreation and sustainable urban environments.

 

Z-Tech (India) specializes in designing civil engineering products and services with a focus on specialized geotechnical solutions in the infrastructure and civil construction sectors in India.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a 138.3% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.18 crore, on a 40.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 94.40 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

