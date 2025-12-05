Friday, December 05, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 December 2025.

Kesoram Industries Ltd spiked 19.85% to Rs 6.52 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup soared 6.08% to Rs 34. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27234 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd surged 5.98% to Rs 53.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd rose 5.22% to Rs 365.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd jumped 4.85% to Rs 31.81. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

