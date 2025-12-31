Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dynacons Systems surges after bagging Rs 249 crore contract from RBI

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Dynacons Systems & Solutions zoomed 13.14% to Rs 1032.60 after the company said that it has secured a software project from the Reserve Bank of India worth Rs 249.15 crore.

The contract covers the implementation, maintenance and learning services of the enterprise applications platform (EAP) software at RBI, over a period of 5 years on a consumption-based model.

Under this contract, Dynacons Systems would deliver a robust, scalable, and secure EAP solution, integrating software tools from global OEMs including IBM, Elastic, Hazelcast, JFrog, and Process.

The project scope spans all RBI Data Centres, Regional Offices, Zonal Training Centres, and subsidiaries such as ReBIT, RBIH, DICGC, and IFTAS.

 

Dynacons Systems & Solutions (DSSL) is an IT infrastructure company providing systems integration, networking solutions, facility management services, security solutions, and software services.

The company reported a 24.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.67 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 18.24 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 15% year on year (YoY) to Rs 352.39 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

