Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit declines 77.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 56.65% to Rs 1.14 croreNet profit of Dynamic Archistructures declined 77.58% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 56.65% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.142.63 -57 OPM %51.7592.02 -PBDT0.592.42 -76 PBT0.592.41 -76 NP0.502.23 -78
