Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 82.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 126.32% to Rs 2.58 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 82.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 126.32% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.581.1451.1651.751.320.591.320.590.910.50

