Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 82.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 126.32% to Rs 2.58 croreNet profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 82.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 126.32% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.581.14 126 OPM %51.1651.75 -PBDT1.320.59 124 PBT1.320.59 124 NP0.910.50 82
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST