EaseMyTrip.com enters into exclusive partnership with PhonePe

To launch its hotels, activities and cabs segment on PhonePe platform

EaseMyTrip.com entered into an exclusive partnership with PhonePe for launching its Hotels segment on the platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the user experience by providing seamless access to millions of domestic and international hotels. This partnership provides PhonePe users with unique access to a wide range of top hotel deals and special offers.

Beyond just Hotels, EaseMyTrip plans to expand its offerings by introducing Activities and Cabs on PhonePe, creating a comprehensive travel booking experience. The EaseMyTrip Hotels platform is recognized for its user-centric approach, featuring a seamless interface, competitive pricing, and flexible booking options, including free cancellations. All such benefits will now be transferred to PhonePe users as well.