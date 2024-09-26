Business Standard
Volumes soar at Five-Star Business Finance Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Five-Star Business Finance Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd clocked volume of 472.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 453.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares
Petronet LNG Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 September 2024.
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd clocked volume of 472.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 453.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.40% to Rs.811.60. Volumes stood at 7.93 lakh shares in the last session.
 
Petronet LNG Ltd witnessed volume of 44.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 94.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47240 shares. The stock dropped 0.82% to Rs.327.60. Volumes stood at 43869 shares in the last session.
Swan Energy Ltd registered volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40027 shares. The stock rose 8.93% to Rs.618.50. Volumes stood at 66245 shares in the last session.
PB Fintech Ltd recorded volume of 1.72 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42015 shares. The stock lost 6.77% to Rs.1,606.00. Volumes stood at 69306 shares in the last session.
Prism Johnson Ltd notched up volume of 7.07 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.89% to Rs.238.00. Volumes stood at 1.33 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

