Board of Godrej Properties to consider fund raising

On 01 October 2024The Board of Godrej Properties will meet on 01 October 2024 to discuss and consider the proposal to raise funds by way of issue of equity shares, or any other eligible securities and/ or instruments, through public and/ or private offerings including qualified institutions placements, preferential issue, rights issue, further public offer or any other permissible method.
