Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Godrej Properties to consider fund raising

Board of Godrej Properties to consider fund raising

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
On 01 October 2024
The Board of Godrej Properties will meet on 01 October 2024 to discuss and consider the proposal to raise funds by way of issue of equity shares, or any other eligible securities and/ or instruments, through public and/ or private offerings including qualified institutions placements, preferential issue, rights issue, further public offer or any other permissible method.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ray-Ban Meta glasses, Orion glasses and Quest 3S headset

Meta Connect: Orion AR glasses, cheaper Quest 3S headset, and more unveiled

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji,

LIVE news: Former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji granted bail by SC in money laundering case

GoPro Hero 13 Black, HB-Series lenses, and magnetic mount

GoPro Hero 13 Black hands-on: HB-series lenses, magnetic mount lead charge

Indian army, security forces

Govt extends AFSPA in parts of Nagaland, Arunachal for six more months

Restaurant

Himachal mandates ID display for all shop owners, vendors for public safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon