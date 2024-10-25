Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip.com launches its first franchise store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

EaseMyTrip.com launches its first franchise store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Image

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

EaseMyTrip.com announced the launch of its first franchise store in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This marks the 19th store unveiled under the company's flagship program, EaseMyTrip Franchise, further solidifying its commitment to connecting with offline customers through a wide-reaching network of retail stores.

Located at the prime address of S/O Ratnakar Routray, Plot No.437, Near N.H-16, P.S-Varatpur, Aiginia, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, PIN-751030, the store offers a comprehensive range of travel services including flight, hotel, bus, and railway reservations. Customers can also book luxurious vacation packages, cruises, and avail visa-related services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

VC in India funding up 50% in Q1-Q3 2024 on increased big-ticket deals

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 750 pts to 79,300, Nifty at 24,150; Bank, Auto lose

India vs New Zealand 2ns Test Day 2 live full scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Ashwin removes Young to give India breakthrough

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Bandhan, IDFC First, RBL, CSB Bank among 19 financial stocks at 52-week low

jsw steel

LIVE news: JSW Steel's Q2FY25 net profit falls over 85% to Rs 404 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon