Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 01:11 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Easy Trip Planners drops after block deal buzz

Easy Trip Planners drops after block deal buzz

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Easy Trip Planners declined 6.57% to Rs 15.93 following media reports suggested that the one of the company's promoter likely to enter into block deal on Tuesday, 31 December 2024.

On the BSE, 2.10 crore shares traded in the counter as against an average trading volume of 32.22 Lakh shares traded in the past two weeks.

On the NSE, 18.59 crore shares traded in the counter as against an average trading volume 3.73 crore shares traded in the past three months.

As per media reports the companys promoter, Nishant Pitti might sell around 3.4 crore shares or 1% stake in the firm, worth Rs 53 crore changed hands in block deal at the price of Rs 15.50 per share.

 

As on 2 December 2024, the promoters held 50.38% stake in the company while Nishant Pitti held a 14.21% stake.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 45.17% to Rs 25.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 47.18 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 144.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RVNL ralllies on bagging Rs 404-cr order from East Coast Railway

RVNL ralllies on bagging Rs 404-cr order from East Coast Railway

Indices trade with minor cuts; IT shares decline; VIX jumps 3.81%

Indices trade with minor cuts; IT shares decline; VIX jumps 3.81%

W S Industries climbs after order win

W S Industries climbs after order win

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Euro currency speculators stay net short

Euro currency speculators stay net short

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon