Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 01:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 2.66%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 2.66%

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1562.35, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1562.35, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 23596.55078125. The Sensex is at 77995.46, down 0.32%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 3.68% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8609.85, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1588.7, up 3.53% on the day. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up 2.2% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 163.13 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aegis Logistics Ltd up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd up for third straight session

Mazagon Dock secures Rs 1,990-cr contract for enhancing submarine endurance

Mazagon Dock secures Rs 1,990-cr contract for enhancing submarine endurance

Easy Trip Planners drops after block deal buzz

Easy Trip Planners drops after block deal buzz

RVNL ralllies on bagging Rs 404-cr order from East Coast Railway

RVNL ralllies on bagging Rs 404-cr order from East Coast Railway

Indices trade with minor cuts; IT shares decline; VIX jumps 3.81%

Indices trade with minor cuts; IT shares decline; VIX jumps 3.81%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon