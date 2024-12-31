Business Standard

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1336.4, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.72% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% jump in NIFTY and a 39.09% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1336.4, up 2.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 23596.55078125. The Sensex is at 77995.46, down 0.32%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 6.51% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23241.15, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1344, up 2.67% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 23.72% in last one year as compared to a 8.53% jump in NIFTY and a 39.09% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 36.83 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

