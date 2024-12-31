Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders wins order of Rs 1990 cr from Ministry of Defence

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders wins order of Rs 1990 cr from Ministry of Defence

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) announced that Ministry of Defence signed a contract of Rs. 1,990 crore with the company for construction of Air Independent Propulsion Plug for DRDOAIP system & its integration into conventional submarines to enhance their endurance.

The AIP technology is being indigenously developed by DRDO. The project pertaining to construction of AIP-Plug and its integration will enhance the endurance of conventional submarines. MDL is proud to be a partner in this unique program and to significantly contribute towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

