Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders wins order of Rs 1990 cr from Ministry of Defence

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) announced that Ministry of Defence signed a contract of Rs. 1,990 crore with the company for construction of Air Independent Propulsion Plug for DRDOAIP system & its integration into conventional submarines to enhance their endurance.
The AIP technology is being indigenously developed by DRDO. The project pertaining to construction of AIP-Plug and its integration will enhance the endurance of conventional submarines. MDL is proud to be a partner in this unique program and to significantly contribute towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
