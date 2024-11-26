ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 70.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.47% to Rs 151.37 croreNet profit of ECL Finance declined 70.57% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.47% to Rs 151.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 311.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales151.37311.90 -51 OPM %104.8179.39 -PBDT13.5352.30 -74 PBT11.2949.85 -77 NP10.2334.76 -71
