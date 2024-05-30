Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 155.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 131.82% to Rs 2.55 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 34.57% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.05% to Rs 7.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Econo Trade India rose 155.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 131.82% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2.551.107.134.5490.9889.0991.7388.331.360.573.382.431.360.573.382.431.020.402.531.88