Eimco Elecon hits the roof on bagging Rs 33 cr order

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
Eimco Elecon (India) was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 2,147.35 after the company received an order worth Rs 33.11 crore from The Singareni Collieries Company.
The said order is awarded for supply of coal mining equipment. The delivery is expected to be completed on or before 28 February 2025.
Eimco Elecon is a manufacturer and supplier of various mining and construction equipment in India.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 51.3% to Rs 14.84 crore in Q4 FY24 as against with Rs 9.81 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Net sale stood at Rs 84.30 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 31.2% year on year.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

