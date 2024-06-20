Gokaldas Exports announces strategic investment in BRFL Textiles; stock rises over 4%

Gokaldas Exports added 3.81% to Rs 863.50 after the company announced its decision to invest in BRFL Textiles, one of the largest single-location fabric processing companies in India, by subscribing through optionally convertible debentures.

BRFL Textiles (BTPL) is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of textiles and operates a dyeing, printing and fabric processing facility at Palghar, Maharashtra. It is primarily engaged in the production and sale of fabric in the Indian domestic market under the brand names 'LinenVogue-La Classe, 'Giza Classe and 'Bombay Rayon through distributors, traders and garment manufacturers.

BTPLs revenue from operations for FY 2023-2024 is approximately Rs 473.88 crore.

In its first tranche, Gokaldas Exports (GEX) will subscribe for Rs 50 crore, with the remaining optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) worth up to Rs 300 crore to be subscribed subsequently in multiple tranches, depending on the funding requirements.

These funds shall be utilized mainly to meet the working capital needs, with a smaller portion towards the capex requirements.

Further, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and receipt of applicable regulatory, statutory, or other required approvals/consents, a possible merger or acquisition will be explored by 30 June 2025.

Offering the rationale for the said investment, Gokaldas Exports stated that in the present business environment, customers require speed, flexibility, and agility and prefer to associate with suppliers who operate with an end-to-end integrated business model.

"With the strategic investment in BTPL, we intend to stand largely self-reliant in fulfilling our raw material requirements for manufacturing.

BTPL comes with excellent infrastructure in terms of machinery and configurations, world-class machinery, and specialisation in linen manufacturing. It is well known in the fabric processing segment and has specialized prints and yarn-dyed fabrics that are synergistic with our internal needs. The infrastructure supports the production of knits, wovens, and all fibre types.

We believe that investment in BTPL would accelerate GEXs growth, leveraging the unique capabilities of BTPL. At this point, investment in a fabric processing mill would play an important strategic step for the company, GEX said in a statement.

Gokaldas Exports is engaged in manufacturing and exporting of readymade garments for men, women, and children and caters to the needs of several leading international fashion brands and retailers. The company has more than 20 manufacturing facilities, primarily in and around Bangalore.

The company had reported 6.17% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 44.28 crore despite a 55.34% increase in revenue to Rs 812.42 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Q4 FY23.

