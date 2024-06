The Rs 150-crore project will be developed by Brigade Group. The new tower will be 16 storeys high with a car-park of six decks; it will come up on the non-SEZ plot with a built-up space of 2.6 lakh square feet. This new tower of WTC will generate around 2700 direct jobs and the project is expected to complete in three years.

Brigade Group announced it would develop a third tower of the World Trade Center (WTC) at Infopark Kochi. The company signed a land lease agreement today.