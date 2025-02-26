Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Emcure Pharma's Maharashtra facility gets 2 USFDA observations

Emcure Pharma's Maharashtra facility gets 2 USFDA observations

Image

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection of the company's API manufacturing facility in Kurkumbh, Maharashtra.

According to an exchange filing, the inspection was conducted at the companys Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located at M.I.D.C., Kurkumbh, Maharashtra, from 19 February 2025 to 25 February 2025. At the conclusion of the inspection, the company received two observations in Form 483.

The company has stated that it is addressing the observations comprehensively and will respond to the USFDA within the required timeframe.

Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals is a leading Indian pharma company engaged in developing, manufacturing and globally marketing a broad range of pharmaceutical products.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 35.5% to Rs 153.72 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113.45 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.7% YoY to Rs 1,962.63 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The counter rose 0.96% to settle at Rs 988.80 on Tuesday, 25 February 2025. The stock market is closed today on account of Mahashivratri.

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

