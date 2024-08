Emcure Pharmaceuticals receives upgrade in credit ratings for bank facilities

Long term bank facilities (Rs 557.50 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable

Long term / short term bank facilities (Rs 1,286 crore) - CARE AA-; Stable/ CARE A1+

Short term bank facilities (Rs 114 crore) - CARE A1+

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded the credit ratings assigned to bank facilities of the company as under: