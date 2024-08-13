Business Standard
Vascon Engineers wins order of Rs 331.38 cr

Vascon Engineers wins order of Rs 331.38 cr

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
For construction of medical college and hospital at Sindhudurg
Vascon Engineers has received Letter of Acceptance amounting to Rs. 331.38 crore (Excluding GST) from Chief Engineer, Public Work, Regional Department, Konkan Mumbai (Department of Medical Education and Medicine) for constructing Medical College carrying capacity of 100 student, 500 bedded hospital and Ancillary building at Sindhudurg.
The work has been awarded on 'EPC Lumpsum basis'. The work has to be completed within 30 months from the date of receipt of Letter of Acceptance dated 12 August 2024 received on 13 August 2024.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Olympics 2024 Budget 2024
