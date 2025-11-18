EMS consolidated net profit declines 43.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.13% to Rs 172.47 croreNet profit of EMS declined 43.12% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.13% to Rs 172.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 233.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales172.47233.47 -26 OPM %20.9729.35 -PBDT38.9069.78 -44 PBT36.4267.41 -46 NP28.2449.65 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content