Hampton Sky Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hampton Sky Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 29.26% to Rs 3.65 crore

Net loss of Hampton Sky Realty reported to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.26% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.655.16 -29 OPM %-55.89110.66 -PBDT-2.225.20 PL PBT-2.774.94 PL NP-5.601.33 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

