Orient Beverages consolidated net profit rises 217.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 41.64 croreNet profit of Orient Beverages rose 217.39% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 41.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales41.6440.01 4 OPM %3.653.12 -PBDT1.631.33 23 PBT1.050.73 44 NP0.730.23 217
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content