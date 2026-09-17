eMudhra Ltd Falls 3.93%

eMudhra Ltd has added 10.23% over last one month compared to 4.57% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.95% drop in the SENSEX

eMudhra Ltd lost 3.93% today to trade at Rs 618.7. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.59% to quote at 27775.76. The index is down 4.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Allied Digital Services Ltd decreased 1.99% and Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 1.79% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 22.39 % over last one year compared to the 10.29% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

eMudhra Ltd has added 10.23% over last one month compared to 4.57% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.95% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 27702 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 721 on 19 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 365.75 on 30 Mar 2026.

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