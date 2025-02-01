Business Standard

Engineers India rises after bagging PMC services contract from HPCL

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Engineers India added 2.07% to Rs 174.85 after the company said that it has bagged an order worth Rs 222 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) of providing project management consultant (PMC) services.

The scope of the contract involves providing PMC services for lube modernization and bottom upgradation (LMBU) project. The project has to be completed within a period of 36 months.

Engineers India (EIL) is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 51.32% stake in the company.

 

The company's consolidated net profit declined 21.83% to Rs 99.63 crore on a 12.77% fall in sales to Rs 688.94 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

