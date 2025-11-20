Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
EPack Prefab Technologies signs MoU with MASCOT South Asia LLP

EPack Prefab Technologies signs MoU with MASCOT South Asia LLP

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

To facilitate proposed capacity addition

EPack Prefab Technologies has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the MASCOT South Asia LLP. The purpose of signing the said MOU is to facilitate the proposed capacity addition planned by Epack Prefab Technologies, which is intended to be undertaken in the State of Gujarat in collaboration with MASCOT South Asia LLP and the Company.

The company plans to invest Rs 110 crore in the proposed expansion of PEB capacity by approximately 50 thousand tone in the first phase.

The company's existing capacity is 133,922 MTPA (PEB) and 13,10,000 SQM (of sandwich panels) and its existing capacity utilisation is 92K (PEB) and 428K (of sandwich panels).

 

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

