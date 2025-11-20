Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Singareni Collieries in Hyderabad

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) in Hyderabad.

The MoU aims to explore business opportunities of mutual interest in the development of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, hybrid projects (with or without storage), green hydrogen and derivatives, and green mobility solutions.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) is a renewable energy company that focuses on undertaking projects through organic and inorganic routes.

The company reported a 130.25% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.59 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 38.04 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 21.52% YoY to Rs 612.29 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

 

Shares of NTPC Green Energy rose 0.05% to Rs 98.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

