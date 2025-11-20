Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's external commercial borrowing filings tumble 14.40% on month in Sep-25

India's external commercial borrowing filings tumble 14.40% on month in Sep-25

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that in August 2025, Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the RBI to raise $2.79 billion through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs). Of this, $2.4 billion was through the automatic route and rest through the approval route. The latest data represented a decline of 14.40% in the ECB proposals filed in August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

