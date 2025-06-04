Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Epigral signs agreement to source 19.80 MW wind solar hybrid power

Epigral signs agreement to source 19.80 MW wind solar hybrid power

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Epigral as on today 04 June 2025 has executed (I) Share Subscription and Shareholder's Agreement with Prozeal Green Power (Promoter) and Pro-Zeal Green Power Ten (Power Producer) and (II) Energy Supply Agreement with 'Pro-Zeal Green Power Ten to source a contracted capacity of 19.80 MW 'Wind Solar Hybrid (WSH) Power' (Project) as a Captive Consumer from WSH power plant located in the State of Gujarat. This transaction entails subscription of minimum 26% of Securities (Equity and Optionally Convertible Debentures, in one or more tranches) of Power Producer, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed for developing, constructing, operating and maintaining the said Project. Sourcing power from renewable resources is in line with the Company's commitment towards sustainability goals.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

