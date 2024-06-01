Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Escorts Kubota sells 8,612 tractors in May'24

Image

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in May 2024 sold 8,612 tractors as against 9,167 tractors sold in May 2023.
Domestic tractor sales in May 2024 were at 8,232 tractors as against 8,704 tractors sold in May 2023. On ground sentiments are being influenced by a variety of factors, including ongoing elections, low reservoir water levels, heatwaves, and reduced haulage activities in certain regions of the country. However, with the forecast of a near to above-normal monsoon this year that is expected to be widespread across the nation, we anticipate an improvement in demand and industry performance post southwest monsoon.
Export tractor sales in May 2024 were at 380 tractors as against 463 tractors sold in May 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon