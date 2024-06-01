Business Standard
Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 340.64% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 382.48% to Rs 283.36 crore
Net profit of Panorama Studios International rose 340.64% to Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 382.48% to Rs 283.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.28% to Rs 38.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 439.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 371.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales283.3658.73 382 439.60371.48 18 OPM %14.2214.98 -13.7714.25 - PBDT36.176.10 493 53.2450.17 6 PBT35.875.89 509 52.2849.42 6 NP27.546.25 341 38.1037.25 2
First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

