Monday, September 28, 2026 | 05:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators increase net short position

Euro currency speculators increase net short position

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Large currency speculators sharply increased net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 52334 contracts in the data reported through September 22, 2026. This was a weekly addition of 25341 net positions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shah Investor's Home IPO subscribed 31% on day 1

Shah Investor's Home IPO subscribed 31% on day 1

Nifty slips below 22,800 as rising oil prices, US yields trigger selling

Nifty slips below 22,800 as rising oil prices, US yields trigger selling

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.24%, NIFTY Crashes 1.56%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.24%, NIFTY Crashes 1.56%

IIP growth rebounds to 8% in Aug-26, mining sector contracts

IIP growth rebounds to 8% in Aug-26, mining sector contracts

Japan's Nikkei slips as oil prices and rate concerns weigh

Japan's Nikkei slips as oil prices and rate concerns weigh

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 5:50 PM IST