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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net short position

Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net short position

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Large currency speculators slightly reduced net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 59088 contracts in the data reported through Aug 18, 2026. This was a weekly reduction of 922 net positions.

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 11:50 AM IST