Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Euro Gains Traction Against Dollar Ahead Of US Data; EURINR In Positive

Image

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Euro gained traction during European session on Thursday as dollar turned lower ahead of crucial US PCE data due later today. The US inflation gauge report is likely to provide some clarity on Federal future course of action. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was quoting at $103.71, down 0.19% on the day. US data yesterday showed the U.S. economy grew by slightly less than previously estimated in the fourth quarter of 2023, raising optimism the Fed can cut rates sooner. US GDP for the final quarter of 2023 was reported at 3.2% on year, slightly below the preliminary estimate of 3.3%. EURUSD is quoting at $1.0859, up 0.16% on the day. Meanwhile, from the Eurozone docket, Germany's retail sales unexpectedly declined in January, data published by Destatis showed on Thursday. Retail sales decreased 0.4 percent in January from the previous month, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent. Food retail sales gained 1.1 percent on month, while non-food retail stagnated in January. On a yearly basis, retail sales were down 1.4 percent, data showed. Sales were forecast to decline 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, on the NSE, EURINR futures were trading at 90.10, up 0.30% on the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Euro Off Three Month Low Against US Dollar, EURINR Lingers Around 89.10 Mark

Euro Eyes Break Above $1.09 Mark; EURINR At 3-Week High

Dollar Index Losing Traction Below 104 Mark Ahead Of US PCE Data

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

Euro Retreats From 3-Week High Against Dollar; Set For Weekly Gain

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Transindia surges after inking pact to divest logistics park for 433 crore

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Barometers turn rangebound, PSU bank shares rises

Swan Energy allots 4.95 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon