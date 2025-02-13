Euro Leder Fashion standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.31% to Rs 5.49 croreNet profit of Euro Leder Fashion declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 26.31% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.497.45 -26 OPM %-3.104.43 -PBDT0.140.24 -42 PBT0.040.13 -69 NP0.030.09 -67
